Advocates organize 'Day without childcare' to highlight difficulty on both sides

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday will be recognized as "Day Without Childcare" across the country, and here in Utah, advocates gathered at the State Capitol on Monday morning.

"We want a better childcare system, we want thriving wages for caregivers,” said Kim Rice, the program director of Utah Care For Kids.

Childcare is something that most people deal with at one point or another. Chiya Shaik, the owner of Guiding Rainbow Learning Center in West Valley City, explained how she's been struggling as a business owner.

"It’s hard, because you want to give these kids so much, [but] we’re struggling to be able to get them what they need,” said Shaik.

She says it takes a lot to provide quality care.

“Doors staying open, kids getting new supplies, kids having that foundation within that first five years to learn and grow in that safe and strong environment,” said Shaik.

On "Day Without Childcare," advocates are asking for more funds from the government.

“Getting some kind of grants or bonds to help keep them open, because the cost of it is making it more and more challenging," said Mandi Morris, a mother supporting childcare services.

They explained they need funding to better pay their employees, put toward the curriculum, and for more accessibility.

“Right now in the state of Utah, it’s very challenging to find daycare, or if you do find i,t coming up with the cost of it,” said Morris.

Their goals are to shape future generations with the best quality care.

“Our young children are the future but also our present,” said Rice.