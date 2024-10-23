Apple Crunch Day is tasty and educational for Utah children

SALT LAKE CITY — Bipartisan support can be hard to come by, but this time of year, you can always count on it when it comes to Utah Apple Crunch Day.

Kent Pyne of Pyne Farms in Santaquin was the grower of choice for the state Board of Education's Farm-to-Fork program, as well as the Utah Department of Agriculture which puts on the annual event.

"I brought 34 bushels of apples. so we brought roughly about 350 apples, 400 apples." Pyne said.

And those apples didn’t go to waste as nearly 200 kindergartners from the Canyons School District didn’t waste any time sampling the four varieties of apples on hand.

While tastes varied and fun distractions were offered, Apple Crunch Day’s main purpose is to open the eyes to children on how apples are produced for consumption.

"A lot of the kids nowadays, they’ve never been to a farm, they just sometimes might think that food comes from the grocery store." said Pyne.

On Wednesday, the youngsters were set straight with the help of Pyne Farms and teaching aids. And it became clear that some of the kids understood the basics.

"These are all kindergarteners, you gotta start somewhere, and with that, hopefully over time, they’ll be able to learn more and more about agriculture and how it works," Pyne added.