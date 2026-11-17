SALT LAKE CITY — Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer for a reason: it's odorless, tasteless and invisible. It results in roughly 100,000 poisonings nationwide every year, and with temperatures starting to go down in Utah, the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning goes up.

Heading into late fall and winter, first responders like firefighters say it's almost like clockwork.

"We will respond to, I'd say, dozens of CO alarms and then possible CO poisonings," said Unified Fire Authority spokesperson Ricardo Rivera.

Now, the cold-weather months bring added danger.

"There are some risks involved in the winter that are worse than other times of the year," explained Sherrie Pace with Utah Poison Control.

Pace said the usual suspects for carbon monoxide poisoning are furnaces, water heaters and gas stoves. Symptoms often include nausea, dizziness, and vomiting; but people sometimes believe a CO poisoning is something else.

"A lot of people report flu-like symptoms, so they just don't know; they're not aware of a possible CO leak in their home," Rivera said.

Experts say the best way to be sure, and to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, is having your furnace checked and keeping working CO monitors in your home.

"If you already have them, test them at least monthly," added Rivera. "And then we tell people to change the battery at least twice a year, so every six months."

First responders have state-of-the-art air detection gear when they do respond to a CO alarm, but they hope getting the word out now will keep them from having to use it.

"We're trying to get the information out there of what to do, how to prevent this from happening, and try to save lives," Pace said.

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