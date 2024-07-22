As Utah wildfires burn, officials fret over Pioneer Day fireworks

SALT LAKE CITY — While Pioneer Day should be one of fun and relaxation for those who celebrate, it will be a week of concern and worry for Utah fire officials as wildfires continue to burn across the state.

Fireworks are a major part of the state holiday, with the days and nights surrounding the July 24 festivities making up some of the rare dates in which fireworks are legally allowed to be discharged.

However, extremely dry conditions have made Utah a tinderbox for wildfire starts, with six large fires currently burning in the state, including the Sandhurst Fire in the hills above Salt Lake City that caused evacuations over the weekend.

Officials concerned over more wildfire starts are urging everyone to know the dangers fireworks pose to the state right now.

"Just be aware. Be smart out there," said Brian Trick with the Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team

Even though fireworks are legal July 22-25, where they can be set off is restricted to certain areas and dependent on location. Residents must check with local municipalities to determine where fireworks can be discharged during the open period.

In Salt Lake City, fireworks are prohibited in the foothills, while in St. George, they can only be used in 19 approved parks where fire crews are standing by.

"We ask the public to be aware of the fireworks restriction maps, those are made public and hopefully everyone is aware of that," added Trick.

Those who set off fireworks surrounding Pioneer Day this week are warned to launch them responsibly and away from any brush in the area.