Homes evacuated as wildfire burns on Ensign Peak

SALT LAKE CITY — A wildfire broke out on Ensign Peak on Saturday afternoon, and some residents and park-goers nearby are being evacuated from the area.

Utah Wildfire Info first reported the fire around 4:45 p.m. The agency later said the fire is threatening radio towers on the mountain, and firefighting planes and/or helicopters are on the way. It has been named the "Sandhurst Fire." The public is asked to avoid the area.

Salt Lake City Police asked anyone at Memory Grove Park to leave so they don't interfere with firefighting efforts.

The SLC Fire Department then announced that evacuations have been initiated "above the capitol." No specific number or estimate of evacuated homes was provided.

LIVE video below shows smoke from the fire:

This breaking news article will be updated as the situation develops.