Avoiding possible contaminated foods ahead of Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY — As people head to the grocery stores to prepare for their Thanksgiving, a few items have been recalled.

"It seems like there are a lot of products being recalled nowadays, so a lot of the grocery stores are good about having shopper card information," said Travis Waller, the director of regulatory services for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

The first step in food safety is knowing what you are buying before getting to the checkout line. While people are shopping for their families, there are some products that should be looked over before you get to the checkout line.

"Just recently, there's been a few cases of E. coli involved with the baby carrots, also with BoarsHead meat being contaminated with listeria. [And] of course, we have the situation with the onions ... in McDonald's foods," said Waller.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food recommends pasteurized products.

"Even though there are quite a few cases of highly pathogenic alien influenza affecting the herds in California, once that product is pasteurized, it's safe," Waller said. "There are no reported cases of people contracting avian influenza from consuming either dairy products or egg products."

Once you get over the hurdle of purchasing the right foods, it's time to prep. Cassidy Morrison, the culinary director at Orson Gygi, said there are signs to watch for when it comes to vegetables.

"You're gonna find a lot of slimy textures, and that's just from the bacteria growing," said Morrison. "You're gonna find some weird fuzz, you might find some like discolored spots and stuff, and that's all just from being in an unsafe temperature for too long."

She also addressed the importance of keeping foods at the right temperatures.

"It's just always: keep it in the fridge, and then when you're about to use it, a wash is totally fine. You know you can use a little vinegar and water and you can use a vegetable wash, just whatever makes you feel comfortable," said Morrison.

Temperature is important too; always check the temperatures of the meats you're cooking.

"Will kill the pathogenic bacteria. Likewise, it will also kill the virus. If there's any viral particles on it, it'll kill it. So again, people should make sure that they're cooking foods to the proper temperature. Use a stem thermometer or some other type of thermometer to make sure that they are in that proper cooking range," said Waller.

And the risk doesn't end once the meal is served. Leftovers can also make people sick if they aren't properly stored.

"Leftover turkey is amazing, but you don't wanna get sick from it afterwards. So two hours outside of cooking time is really kind of what you're looking for, and then tuck it away into the fridge," said Heather Smith, the vice president of Orson Gygi.

And the most important advice: "Wash your hands — definitely a big one," said Morrison.