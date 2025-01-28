Backyard chickens prove to be a gamechanger for some Utahns as egg prices rise

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — As egg prices are expected to rise even more in the year ahead than they already have, a growing number of Utahns are finding their own way to fill up their fridge.

For Alexandria Conde, having her own farm wasn’t in the plans until her family moved to West Haven three years ago.

“When we purchased our home, we were offered the chance to keep the chickens that were on the property,” said Conde.

What started as experimentation has turned into passion.

“I started with six chickens, [and now] I have approximately 30,” Conde said.

Conde says she now even supports Weber County officials, taking in stray hens rescued from around the county.

It took diligent research — and with a noisy rooster she named Biggie Smalls on the property — it also took a willingness to be woken up.

But those early mornings might be paying off as egg supplies are running low from the impacts of bird flu.

“Here in Utah, one of our largest egg suppliers unfortunately got avian influenza in their barns in fall of 2024,” said Bailee Woolstenhulme with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF).

The USDA says prices could rise another 20% in the year 2025.

“If that’s the trend that they’re seeing, it probably will impact Utah as well,” Woolstenhulme said.

Conde notes creating a backyard for chickens and caring for them is quite costly. But she feels her investment given the current market is well worth it.

“Once spring picks up, summer picks up, we’re drowning in eggs,” Conde said.

UDAF encourages others to raise their own birds, but they need to do so safely and ensure their own flocks don’t fall ill.

“The big thing is making sure you’re keeping those birds away from where they can come into contact with wild birds,” said Woolstenhulme.

Conde says biosecurity practices include having a sturdy roof over their enclosures, keeping wild birds out and away from water sources, and wearing specific clothes to go into a coop. These tips are especially important during migratory seasons in the spring and fall.

She adds if you do your homework, your flock can flourish like hers, dozens strong, in a West Haven backyard.

“I think it’s a good way to learn and a fun experience - and a good way to know where your food comes from,” said Conde.