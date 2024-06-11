Longtime Salt Lake Bees announcer Steve Klauke dies at 69

SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Klauke, the longtime announcer for the Salt Lake Bees, has died at the age of 69, the Larry H. Miller Company announced Tuesday.

Klauke was the victim involved in an auto-pedestrian crash in Sandy Monday evening. less than a year after he retired following his 29th seasons with the Bees.

“Steve Klauke was a dedicated long-time employee and world-class broadcaster. Steve will forever be remembered as ‘the voice of the Bees’ and holds a special place in our hearts. We will always treasure and honor the immeasurable impact he had on the sports community in Utah and beyond.” said Gail Miller, co-founder and owner, the Larry H. Miller Company.

A three-time Utah Sportscaster of the Year, Klauke called nearly 4,200 regular season and playoff games with the Bees, along with his signature “it’s up there, it’s out there, it’s gone!” home run call.

Klauke came to Utah in 1991 and originally served as a host for Utah Jazz broadcasts. Even after wrapping up his Bees career, Klauke continued as the radio voice of Weber State football and men's basketball.

Klauke is survived by his wife, Sue, and two children, Adam and Lisa.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Klauke stepped into the road using a crosswalk when he was hit by a car trying to make a right-hand turn.

Police said Klauke was taken to the hospital right after the accident and died several hours later.