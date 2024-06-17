'Big Draw' wildfire brings concern in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The new "Big Draw" wildfire burning in Duchesne County in northeast Utah is bringing concern to the area as windy conditions could cause the fire to rapidly spread.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the fire, although it is currently only listed by officials at 1/10 of an acre in size as it burns west of the town of Neola.

No structures are being threatened, according to Utah Fire Info.

A large air tanker has been ordered to fight the wildfire, while 16 engines and one bulldozer has already been assigned.

Windy conditions are ahead of a cold front that is forecast to drop temperatures overnight and bring frost conditions to the Wasatch back.

