Bison Roundup, Sheep Parade, Witches Dances and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

This weekend is PACKED with spooky events on the way across Utah for you and your family.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Center Street Witches Dance & Halloween Festival - It's Halloween time in Logan! This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Center Street will host a FREE event featuring food trucks, Halloween-themed activities for the whole family, a Witches Dance, live music and even a free movie screening! Follow the link for more information and the full schedule.

DAVIS COUNTY

Annual Bison Roundup - Giddy up! This Saturday at 10:00 a.m. come and watch over 200 riders on horseback make the final push rounding up bison into the corrals at White Rock Bay at the Antelope State Park. There will also be food, games and activities for the whole family. Please bring cash for vendors. Follow the link for more information.

North Salt Lake Trot & Treat Spooktacular - Which costumes look best with running shoes? This Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Hatch Park will host a FREE Costumed 5k, Kids Fun Run, live music and MORE! Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Cedar Livestock & Heritage Festival - Come and celebrate Cedar City's heritage and history! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. will be nonstop FREE events from a 1,000 sheep parade down Main Street, pioneer activities at the Cross Hollow Events Center, Vintage Auto Display and MORE! All events are free unless otherwise noted. Follow the link for more information and the times and locations for each event.

Car Meet Trunk-Or-Treat - Enjoy a spooky trunk-or-treat in Cedar City! This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Bradshaw Chevrolet will showcase cool cars and even spookier trunk or treats! Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Trick or Treat on Main Street - The FREE annual event in Midvale returns to Main Street! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Main Street at 7505 South Holden Street will feature Trick or Treating, costume contests for kids and dogs, face painting, food trucks and MORE! Follow the link for more information.

Halloween Fun Fest & Disability Resource Fair - Looking for a sensory-friendly way to celebrate Halloween? This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. the Karen Gail Miller Conference Center in Sandy will host a FREE event featuring live music, engaging sensory activities, trick or treating, and a Disability Resource Fair helping connect families to over 20 resource providers tailored to all ages and needs throughout the spectrum of neurodivergence. Follow the link for more information.

Trunk or Treat With Sandy City - Come see Sandy's spookiest cars! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Sandy Promenade Park will host a FREE event featuring show cars, live music, spooky local vendors handing out goodies and MORE! Please leave personal drones and dogs at home. Follow the link for more information.

Two Spirit Powwow - Celebrate all Indigenous identities in Taylorsville! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Salt Lake Community College Lifetime Activities Center will host an event featuring a non-contest Powwow, vendor market, community feast and MORE! All 2 Spirit+ dancers, singers & allies are welcome. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Provo Haunted Half Run - The largest Halloween run returns to Provo! This Saturday at 8:00 a.m. the Qualtrics Parking Lot in the Riverwoods will feature a variety of runs including the Half Marathon, 5k and a Kids Run in their best Halloween costume. Follow the link for prices for each run and the full schedule.

Salem Witches 5k Run - The 15th annual run returns to Salem Hills High School! This Saturday at 8:00 a.m., Salem Hills High School will host a 5k Run and Children's Mile event. A limited number of shorts will be given to the first few to sign up. The cost for both events is $10. Follow the link for more information and the time of the events.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

First Responders Car Show - See cars, eat BBQ and have a Trunk or Treat! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Washington Elementary will host a FREE to the public event showcasing First Responder vehicles, live music, BBQ food and a Trunk and Treat for the family! All proceeds go to Project Lifesaver. Follow the link for more information.

15th Annual Warbird Fly-In - Come and catch the annual Warbird training event in person! This Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Utah Regional Airport will display the Jet Warbird Aircraft. Various pilots and owners may also fly at their discretion during this time. Museum admission is $8 per person and free for children under 15 years old.

WEBER COUNTY

Spoketacular Community Bike Ride - Get ready to burn some rubber! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Lorin Farr Park will host a bike rodeo for kids before they ride the Ogden River Parkway to Big Dee Park. Vendors with candy and swag will be available, and a costume contest will be held before the event ends. Follow the link for more information.

Spooky Street Trunk or Treat - Celebrate Halloween early in Ogden! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Skinny Dogz bowling alley is hosting a trunk-or-treat event featuring free arcade games, loads of candy, showcase cars, and more! Follow the link for more information.