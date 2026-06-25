Brigham City school resource officer faces assault charges following student interaction

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — A school resource officer with the Brigham City Police Department is facing simple assault charges following a February interaction with a student at Box Elder Middle School.

Officer Casey Carlsen, 46, was charged by the Box Elder Justice Court on Monday. He has been on administrative leave since February 25 while an investigation took place.

According to the Brigham City Police Chief Chad Reyes, Carlsen was serving as a School Resource Officer at Box Elder Middle School. Carlsen joined the Brigham City Police Department in April 2024 and has over 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

What the interaction was that led to the charges, the police didn't explain. They stated that following the interaction, the student's parents brought the matter to the Box Elder School District.

The district filed a complaint with the Brigham City Police Department on February 24, and the next day, Carlsen was placed on administrative leave. He will remain on leave while the court case plays out.

The Ogden City Police Department led the independent investigation and reported their findings to an independent attorney, who made the decision to file charges.

The Brigham City Police Department is also conducting an investigation into whether Officer Carlsen broke the department's policies.

Carlsen is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on July 21.