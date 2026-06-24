Man accused of killing 2 Tremonton police officers to appear in court

TREMONTON, Utah — Ryan Michael Bate, the man accused of killing two Tremonton police officers in August 2025, is scheduled to make another court appearance at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bate faces charges including aggravated murder, in the August 17 deaths of Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Ofc. Eric Estrada. The officers were responding to a domestic violence call in which Bate's wife claimed he had slammed her head into a door, choked her, and restrained her to a bed.

Sgt. Sorensen's friends, family remember his legacy:

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Bate opened fire on the first officer as he was arriving to the scene, and then shot and killed another officer who was attempting to assist the first. Bate also shot at a Box Elder County sheriff's deputy and his K-9, who were both injured and have since recovered.

Ofc. Eric Estrada lived life centered around 'love, service, and family':

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Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty against Bate.