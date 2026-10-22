Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
32  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsBox Elder County

Actions

Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer on Box Elder County highway

SR-13 Deer Accident.png
Utah Department of Public Safety
Photo shows aftermath of fatal motorcycle accident in Box Elder County on Thursday, October 22, 2026.
SR-13 Deer Accident.png
Posted

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday after hitting a deer while riding on a Box Elder County highway.

Just after 6:30 a.m., the motorcyclist was headed northbound on SR-13 near milepost 29 when he struck the deer that ran into the road. Following the collision, the Suzuki VL1 motorcycle continued to slide along the fog line.

SR-13 Deer Accident (1).png
Photo shows aftermath of fatal motorcycle accident in Box Elder County on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The unidentified motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The accident came hours after a pickup truck driver was injured after hitting a cow that had walked onto US-89/91 in Logan and was then struck by a UPS delivery truck. The pickup driver was extricated from his truck and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 