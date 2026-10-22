Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer on Box Elder County highway

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday after hitting a deer while riding on a Box Elder County highway.

Just after 6:30 a.m., the motorcyclist was headed northbound on SR-13 near milepost 29 when he struck the deer that ran into the road. Following the collision, the Suzuki VL1 motorcycle continued to slide along the fog line.

Utah Department of Public Safety Photo shows aftermath of fatal motorcycle accident in Box Elder County on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

The unidentified motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The accident came hours after a pickup truck driver was injured after hitting a cow that had walked onto US-89/91 in Logan and was then struck by a UPS delivery truck. The pickup driver was extricated from his truck and transported to the hospital in critical condition.