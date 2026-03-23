People told to avoid area near Willard gas station following bomb threat

WILLARD, Utah — The public is being told to avoid the area near a Box Elder County gas station following a bomb threat that is still under investigation Monday.

The Willard City Police Department said the manager at the Flying J Travel Center at 600 West 750 North called in to report the original threat.

Along with the police department, the Willard Fire Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Box Elder County Fire Marshal's Office, and Weber County Sheriff's Office have all responded to the scene.

There have been no reported injuries connected to the threat, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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