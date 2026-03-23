Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsBox Elder County

Actions

People told to avoid area near Willard gas station following bomb threat

Willard Flying J
Willard City Police Department
Large police scene at Flying J gas station in Willard on Monday, March 23, 2026.
Willard Flying J
Posted

WILLARD, Utah — The public is being told to avoid the area near a Box Elder County gas station following a bomb threat that is still under investigation Monday.

The Willard City Police Department said the manager at the Flying J Travel Center at 600 West 750 North called in to report the original threat.

Along with the police department, the Willard Fire Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Box Elder County Fire Marshal's Office, and Weber County Sheriff's Office have all responded to the scene.

There have been no reported injuries connected to the threat, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere