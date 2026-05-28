Public denied vote on Box Elder Co. data center after referendums rejected

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — The public will not have the opportunity to vote on the proposed data center in Box Elder County after referendum applications filed with the county attorney were denied Thursday.

In a post to the county's website, Box Elder County Attorney Stephen Hadfield said his office had determined that "neither resolution is legally referable to voters. As a result, the referendum applications have been rejected."

The applications had been filed by the Box Elder Accountability Referendum (BEAR) group, and if allowed, would have placed the question of whether to move forward with the massive Stratos Project facility on the November ballot if organizers had gathered the requisite signatures.

BEAR organizers confirmed to FOX 13 News that they would appeal the decision.

“We are not going away. This was our first plan, but it was not our last. We care deeply about this community and will fight to protect it from those who seek to do it harm," said BEAR referendum co-sponsor Brenna Williams.

The referendum application filings came after weeks of dispute over the proposed 40,000-acre facility that many fear will cause environmental issues in the rural area of Box Elder County. The project, backed by reality television star Kevin O'Leary, was granted approval by county commissioners on May 4.

Protesters confront Box Elder County commissioners who approved Stratos Project data center:

Protesters confront Box Elder Co. commissioners who approved massive data center

"...because I am obligated to interpret and uphold the law, I am legally bound to reject the applications for referenda of these resolutions. I fully anticipate and appreciate that this will allow referendum sponsors who disagree with my opinion to appeal to the state courts for further guidance and resolution," added Hadfield.

Earlier this week, House Speaker Mike Schultz shared that he had backed the citizen referendums on the project, saying, "This is ultimately a local decision, and I support allowing the community to make that decision based on facts and good information."

“The fight is not over," said referendum co-sponsor Brigette Cottam. "We don’t want the data center here, and we will find a peaceful way to stop it.”