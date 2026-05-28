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Young black bear safely removed after climbing tree in Park City neighborhood

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Park City Police Department
American black bear safely removed from tree in Park City neighborhood on Thursday, May 28, 2026.
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Posted

PARK CITY, Utah — A young black bear spotted climbing a tree in a residential Park City neighborhood early Thursday was safely removed by wildlife officers.

The Park City Police Department was the first to be called in after the American black bear was seen climbing a tree in the Prospector neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene and located the bear before alerting the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Using a Park City Fire District ladder truck, wildlife officials were able to tranquilize the bear and remove it from the tree.

"The bear will be relocated to a more suitable habitat away from residential areas and busy roadways," the police department wrote on social media.

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