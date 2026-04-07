Semi hauling blueberries rolls on I-84 near Tremonton

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — Drivers in Box Elder County had to deal with some fruit, causing a traffic backup on Tuesday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, around 5:00 a.m., a semi that was hauling blueberries was going eastbound on Interstate 84 when it blew its front left tire.

The semi proceeded to veer into the center median of the roadway before it rolled and came to a rest in the westbound lanes.

While there were no injuries reported from the crash, officials say the semi's blueberries spilt over the roadway and had to be cleaned up.

The westbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for a couple of hours while the investigation and clean up happened.