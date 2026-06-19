Tire shop considered 'total loss' following fire that injured 2 in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A Tremonton tire shop was destroyed following a fire on Friday that sent a worker and firefighter to the hospital.
The fire was first reported to the Tremonton Fire Department at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at 1000 West Main Street in the city. Witnesses reported multiple explosions, and when crews arrived, they found the shop completely engulfed.
When crews attempted to enter the shop, a partial collapse occurred, forcing them to exit and call in additional resources.
One worker was injured in the fire. Officials said they received second-degree burns and was flown to a burn unit. One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for evaluation and treatment and has since been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the building considered a total loss.
An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.