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Tire shop considered 'total loss' following fire that injured 2 in Tremonton

Tire shop considered 'total loss' following fire that injured 2 in Tremonton
FOX 13 News
Courtesy Tremonton Fire Department
Tire shop considered 'total loss' following fire that injured 2 in Tremonton
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TREMONTON, Utah — A Tremonton tire shop was destroyed following a fire on Friday that sent a worker and firefighter to the hospital.

The fire was first reported to the Tremonton Fire Department at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at 1000 West Main Street in the city. Witnesses reported multiple explosions, and when crews arrived, they found the shop completely engulfed.

When crews attempted to enter the shop, a partial collapse occurred, forcing them to exit and call in additional resources.

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May be an image of text.png
Courtesy Tremonton Fire Department
FOX 13 News
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May be an image of fire, foundry and lumberyard.png
Courtesy Tremonton Fire Department
FOX 13 News
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No photo description available_.png
Courtesy Tremonton Fire Department
FOX 13 News
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KSTU Bottom (2).png
Courtesy Tremonton Fire Department
FOX 13 News

One worker was injured in the fire. Officials said they received second-degree burns and was flown to a burn unit. One firefighter sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported for evaluation and treatment and has since been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the building considered a total loss.

An investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

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