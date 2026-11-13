Truck hauling hazardous materials catches fire on I-84 in northern Utah

TREMONTON, Utah — A truck hauling hazardous materials caught fire early Friday morning, forcing the closure of westbound Interstate 84 in the Pocatello Valley for several hours.

The Tremonton City Fire Department shared photos of the truck fully engulfed in flames after crews arrived on the scene just before 3 a.m.

Because of the hazardous materials on board the tractor-trailer and a lack of water supply, the department allowed the truck to burn until additional resources arrived.

Tremonton City Fire Department

The Snowville Town Volunteer Fire Department provided a water tender to allow for a safe fire attack.

Westbound I-84 was closed due to the fire, and no injuries were reported.