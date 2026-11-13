Active-duty military, veterans receive free Thanksgiving meals ahead of holiday

SALT LAKE CITY — Active-duty military members and veterans were gifted an early holiday treat Friday, with families receiving a full Thanksgiving meal.

The Ken Garff Automotive Group delivered 1,000 Thanksgiving meals at two drive-through events in Salt Lake City and Ogden.

Those who serve or have served received a meal with a frozen turkey and holiday favorites, including cranberry sauce, stuffing and a pumpkin pie.

“We’re honored to provide Thanksgiving dinners to local veterans as a small way of showing our appreciation for their service and ensuring they feel supported and remembered during the holiday season," Said Jason Frampton with the Ken Garff Automotive Group.