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Active-duty military, veterans receive free Thanksgiving meals ahead of holiday

Active-duty military, veterans receive free Thanksgiving meals ahead of holiday
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SALT LAKE CITY — Active-duty military members and veterans were gifted an early holiday treat Friday, with families receiving a full Thanksgiving meal.

The Ken Garff Automotive Group delivered 1,000 Thanksgiving meals at two drive-through events in Salt Lake City and Ogden.

Those who serve or have served received a meal with a frozen turkey and holiday favorites, including cranberry sauce, stuffing and a pumpkin pie.

“We’re honored to provide Thanksgiving dinners to local veterans as a small way of showing our appreciation for their service and ensuring they feel supported and remembered during the holiday season," Said Jason Frampton with the Ken Garff Automotive Group.

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