Sandy bicyclist in critical condition following crash with vehicle

SANDY, Utah — Police in Sandy say a bicyclist in his 60s is in critical condition following a crash with a vehicle on Wednesday night. The name of the cyclist hasn't been released by officials.

According to the Sandy Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of 400 East and 10600 South at around 10:15 p.m.

Investigators say that the man was crossing the road when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did stay on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Officials tell FOX 13 News that there isn't a crosswalk in the area and they don't suspect impairment as a factor in the crash.