Layton neighborhood relieved weed clearing stopped fast-moving brushfire

LAYTON, Utah — One Layton community is relieved that the preventative maintenance of Weber State's surrounding area stopped an even faster-moving grass fire Tuesday from nearly tearing through their neighborhood.

Preventive maintenance that involved clearing tall weeds surrounding the homes helped stop Tuesday's fire in its tracks, allowing fire crews to contain it to just 7 acres. Only one home was destroyed.

According to resident Deborah Pfau and Leroy Otis, it could have been a lot worse.

'We had seconds to get out': Layton mother recalls frantic escape from fast-moving fire

'We had seconds to get out': Layton mother recalls frantic escape from fast-moving fire

“We got off work at four. I get this phone call from a neighbor down the road, panicking, saying, ' The field is on fire, how far away are you?'" Said Pfau.

Layton Fire Battalion Chief Jason Cook said a lot of the work was already done by Weber State's staff, who created a fire break between the weeds and the nearby homes.

“And we had less severe fire growth in the area to the east because they did that," said Cook.