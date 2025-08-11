BYU, Utah sit just outside AP preseason Top 25 poll

SALT LAKE CITY — If the Associated Press released a preseason poll ranking its top 27 teams, both BYU and Utah would find themselves listed among the best in the country. Alas, the poll released Monday includes just 25 teams, leaving the Cougars and Utes sitting just outside.

While Texas claimed the preseason top spot for the first time in school history, BYU and Utah garnered enough votes to be listed in the "Others receiving votes" section, with 156 and 144 points, respectively.

That would place the Utah schools in the 26th and 27th positions.

BYU fans are right to wonder where the Cougars would have ranked had quarterback Jake Retzlaff not transferred after violating the school's honor code. Although even if the senior had stayed, he likely would have been suspended for a number of games.

Utah's showing in the preseason poll appears to be a vote of confidence in head coach Kyle Whittingham's ability to right the ship after a rare down season in Salt Lake City. The season will be the first for new offensive coordinator Jason Beck, as well as quarterback Devon Dampier, who played under Beck at New Mexico the previous two seasons.

AP PRESEASON TOP 25 :

1. Texas (25) 1552

2. Penn St. (23) 1547

3. Ohio St. (11) 1472

4. Clemson (4) 1398

5. Georgia (1) 1331

6. Notre Dame 1325

7. Oregon (1) 1236

8. Alabama 1179

9. LSU 1174

10. Miami 889

11. Arizona St. 791

12. Illinois 713

13. South Carolina 667

14. Michigan 662

15. Florida 626

16. SMU 565

17. Kansas St. 512

18. Oklahoma 463

19. Texas A&M 434

20. Indiana 423

21. Mississippi 370

22. Iowa St. 309

23. Texas Tech 274

24. Tennessee 192

25. Boise St. 191

Others receiving votes: BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, Southern Cal 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida St. 8, Duke 6, Liberty 5, Navy 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Colorado 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.