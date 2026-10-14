Adults, children found dead of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Richmond identified

RICHMOND, Utah — Authorities have identified the five people who died inside a Richmond home over the weekend because of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

The two adults and three children were found dead Saturday afternoon inside the Cache County apartment.

Investigators are still awaiting the medical examiner’s report to determine an exact cause of death.

On Tuesday, the Cache County Sheriff's Office shared the names of those who died:



Fermin Palafox Herrera, 43-year-old male

Abraham Palafox, 16-year-old son of Fermin Palafox Herrera

Emily Guadalupe Palafox, 11-year-old daughter of Fermin Palafox Herrera

Jesus Gabriel Alejandro-Soto, 11-year-old male

Gritshen Sadashi Alejandro-Soto, 5-year-old female

According to the sheriff's office, Jesus and Gritshen Alejandro-Soto are from Peru and lived at the home with their father, who worked with Herrera.

'Tragic, horrible;' Community reeling after 5 killed in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident:

Community reeling after 5 killed in apparent carbon monoxide poisoning incident

The sheriff's office said in a statement that detectives are "establishing timelines, examining the vehicle, and processing other items obtained at the home," and that the case remains active.