Cache County man arrested on terrorism charges after allegedly threatening to 'kill everyone' on school board

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A man faces multiple charges, including terrorism, after he was overheard allegedly threatening to "kill everyone" on the Cache County School Board over a proposed tax increase.

Christopher Paul Nielsen, 58, was arrested on Aug. 7, the day after he spoke before the school board, which was holding a truth-in-taxation meeting.

Nielsen spoke during the public session of the Aug. 6 meeting, but did not make any threats, only calling the group a "board of tyrants" and asking them to vote against the tax hike.

However, two witnesses later told a Cache County Sheriff's Office deputy that Nielsen was heard making threats toward the board. One witness claimed that Nielsen said, "If the [tax] goes through, I am gonna kill every one of them."

The second witness overheard Nielsen remarking, "If this passes, I will them all."

According to both witnesses, Nielsen looked back towards them after making the alleged comments and said, "Good, I am glad you heard that."

Nielsen was arrested on one felony count of Terrorism with the Intent to Intimidate, Coerce or Influence Government, and another felony count of Threat to Influence an Official.