Bat infestation causes Juab High School to cancel some activities and move classes

JUAB, Utah — Officials in the Juab School District say they have had to cancel some activities and move classrooms due to a bat infestation at Juab High School.

The School District sent out an email to parents about the infestation on Wednesday saying that, "all activities and classes scheduled to take place in the gym and adjacent classrooms will relocated or rescheduled until further notice."

Juab School District Superintendent, Doctor Kodey Hughes, tells FOX 13 News that they noticed a number of bats on Tuesday and that by the end of the day there were between 8 to 10 bats in the rafters. He adds access to the gym in the area impacted was closed off Wednesday. That includes to staff.

A mitigation company has been called in to remove the bats starting Thursday, according to school officials, they will remove the bats inside of the gym and seal off areas they feel the bats are using to get inside. Dr. Hughes says the district contacted the Division of Wildlife Resources who gave the school a list of companies to reach out to.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, reached out to FOX 13 News to say that Tuesday there were dead bats. Hughes also says the district hasn't been made aware of any students or staff coming into contact with the bats.

Bats can be carriers of rabies, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife resources, and the virus can be deadly if transmitted to people. If you do have contact with a bat your are urged to contact you local health department for guidance.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, bat infestations are very common in the summer months. The add that, "Utahns may see more bats this time of year because the baby bats (also called pups) are learning to fly and leaving their roosts for the first time."

"Encounters with bats seem to spike in September as the migratory species, especially the Mexican-free tailed bat, move around the state," DWR Mammal Conservation Coordinator Kimberly Hersey said.

Bats are a protected wildlife species and it is illegal to kill them in Utah. DWR says that for infestations people should coordinate with a company to authorize the removal at specific times of the year that won't harm the pups.