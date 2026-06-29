Beaver cancels 4th of July Celebration due to Cottonwood Fire

BEAVER CITY, Utah — As the largest fire in the U.S. burns nearby, Beaver City is canceling its 4th of July Celebration, including the community fireworks show, planned for this holiday week.

Monday's announcement came with the Cottonwood Fire having already burned over 93,000 acres and still at zero percent containment. Hundreds of structures have either been damaged or destroyed in the fire located just outside Beaver.

The concern is that because of the Cottonwood Fire, there are so few resources available should anything occur during the holiday celebration. On Monday, over 1,200 personnel were battling the wildfire, double the number just a few days earlier.

"With our emergency resources and personnel stretched so thin, we feel this is the best decision for the safety and well-being of our community and those who continue to work tirelessly protecting lives and property," the city said in a statement.

In addition to all park activities surrounding the holiday being called off due to the fire, the city also asked residents to refrain from setting off personal fireworks.

Although the official park celebration has been canceled, two other community activities will still take place:



Discounted green fees at Canyon Breeze Golf Course

Free swimming at the Beaver City Pool - Noon to 2 p.m.

The city asked that its residents consider neighbors, along with family and friends, during the holiday.

"Check on each other. Take care of each other. Now is a time to come together. The spirit of Independence Day is found in our time together, our gratitude for this country, and our support for one another."