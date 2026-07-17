Boil water order issues in parts of Sevier County due to flood damage

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — A boil water order has been issued for parts of Sevier County in central Utah due to recent flood damage in Marysvale Canyon.

Sevier County Emergency Management said Friday that the canyon spring was damaged and that there is currently no water at the Big Rock Candy Mountain Resort, Deer Creek, and Hoovers River Resort.

People in the area need to boil water before drinking, but can still use the water to flush toilets, wash, and shower.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said it anticipates the supply system will be flushed and usable in the next 24 to 36 hours.

A water tender with non-potable water is en route to the Whistle Stop Trailhead.