Cool School of the Week: Delta High has birthday traditions and more!

DELTA, Utah — Our Cool School this week required a bit of a drive from the Wasatch Front, but it was worth it.

Welcome to Delta High School, located in Millard County and about 50 miles southwest of Nephi.

"I think the students make it, like, amazing. Our teachers are really good, but I also think a big thing that helps is our community. We have a really involved community," said Delta High Student Body President Morgyn.

It's hard not to be involved when you have a school this special! Speaking of special, the school also has a special surprise for students on their birthdays — involving a saddle and all!

"We recreate the Texas Roadhouse theme for the birthday," said one student. "We wheel the saddle into the classroom and sing happy birthday to make them feel more special."

Today's birthday boy was celebrating his Sweet 16!

The school is also in full swing in its Light Up Delta High initiative.

"We're hoping students will go above and beyond to serve each other and be kind to each other and really light up the school," one student said.

Inside the auditorium, the theater department is preparing to perform "Freaky Friday." One theater student said plays are a great way to get involved in school.

"Anyone from any group can get involved and it's just really fun to be with a bunch of people and no one gets judged."

Another thing students can get involved in at Delta High is FFA. The students just returned from the 2024 National FFA Event where they placed fourth in floriculture.

"My favorite part of being part of FFA is the people that I meet and the agricultural experiences I get to have," said one member.

The best part about Delta High — besides the students and staff — is the school spirit.

"Our school spirit is unmatched. Whether it's showing up for games or homecoming or whatever we're doing, dress up days, all our student body always supports no matter what's happening in our community," said one student body officer.

Delta High is a school with incredible people, beautiful architecture, and a positive educational atmosphere, but Principal Rob Fowles says the students truly make Delta High a cool school.

"We just have wonderful kids and we couldn't be more proud of each one of them for all that they do," Fowles said.

If you would like to nominate a "Cool School," you can email GoodDayUtah@fox13now.com.