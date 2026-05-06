Despite concerns, central Utah residents mostly welcome new data center

DELTA, Utah — While a great deal has been made about the 40,000-acre data center planned for Box Elder County, some may forget that the world’s largest data center campus is already under construction in central Utah.

As the Creekstone Energy facility moves forward, about 10 miles south of Delta, some locals have concerns, but most welcome new jobs and a boost for business.

"I think it’s the future, and I think it’s the way things are going, but the reason I live here is because it’s a small town," said resident K.J. Jeffery.

Jeffery grew up in Delta and hopes his new neighbor — a 20 million square foot campus — doesn’t change that too much.

"I just worry about, mainly, the water," he said. "Most everybody around here, the businesses, everybody, rely on alfalfa and grain, and the farmers — that’s our main industry, and the way the water is lately and seems is gonna be for a long time with the drought, that’s pretty critical for our livelihood around here."

Jeffery's son, Andy, works at a local hardware store and shared what he believes will be the facility's benefit to the community.

"People are excited about the jobs, it’s gonna be a great thing," he said.

2,300+ protest filings challenge water application for Box Elder County data center:

More than 2,300 protest filings challenge water application for Box Elder County data center

But unlike his father, Andy doesn’t want to lose what he loves about living in Delta.

"There’s gonna be more people in Delta, and I just want it to stay a small town," he admitted.

At the Rancher Cafe, a local hangout on Delta's Main Street, people having lunch on Wednesday joined in the concerns and excitement with the Jefferys.

"I don’t have a problem with the data center, as long as it doesn’t have a negative impact on the environment," said Delta resident Jud Klinger.

Klinger is aware that plenty of unknowns remain when it comes to the center.

"I don’t think people in Delta are concerned yet, maybe not concerned enough," he shared.

State agencies start scrutinizing Box Elder County data center project:

State agencies start scrutinizing Box Elder County data center project

But Klinger acknowledged that the boon to local businesses from construction needs will help the local economy.

"There’s people out there already working, so we’ll see a steady increase and a large increase of construction workers here. The businesses here will certainly reap the benefits," Klinger said.

Creekstone Energy signs are posted at the location, and workers can already be seen operating heavy equipment on site.

Delta residents we spoke with were resigned to the fact that, whether or not they’re in favor of the data center, it would likely still happen.

"I don’t have a problem with the data center," said Klinger, "they’re gonna have them all over the country," but added, "we'll see," when asked if there was a reason to worry.