Emery County Sheriff credits local wilderness group for saving man injured in side-by-side crash

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — The Emery County Sheriff, Tyson Huntington, is crediting the actions of a local wilderness group, Elements, with saving the life of a man who was trapped underneath a side-by-side following a crash.

According to the sheriff's office, in the late afternoon on Monday, they were called by a man who wrecked his side-by-side and was trapped underneath the machine. Dispatchers acquired a GPS position of the call and sent help to the crash location near Calf Canyon in the San Rafael Swell.

Deputy Lake, who was already in the area, rushed to the scene and found that the Elements group was already helping the victim. According to the sheriff, by the time first responders arrived, the group had gotten the machine of the man and started administering first aid.

Search and Rescue teams and the Division of Natural Resources officers also responded to the area, and a medical helicopter arrived to take the victim to the hospital.

Sheriff Huntington says that the area where the crash happened is very remote and doesn't get a lot of traffic, especially during this time of year. "The odds of people and an ECSO deputy being so close are not great, yet for some reason people were there and were capable of helping," Sheriff Huntington said in a release.

The Sheriff added that the work of the group probably saved the man's life. "You selflessly worked together to serve another," Huntington continued. "That is great-- be proud of yourselves. Please know of my immense gratitude for your actions."

FOX 13 News has reached out to officials to receive an update on the victim's condition.