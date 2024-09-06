Former central Utah police chief charged with drug possession, official misconduct

GUNNISON, Utah — The former chief of the Gunnison Valley Police Department in central Utah has been charged with drug possession and official misconduct.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News accuse Seth Hendrickson of having a backpack with prescription drugs, along with syringes and needles that tested positive for illicit drugs.

The documents also show that Hendrickson tested positive for heroin.

An investigation in the former chief began when Gunnison Valley police officers found drugs missing from department storage.

Hendrickson was the department’s chief until he resigned in July.

The most serious charges against the former chief carry up to a year in jail.

Hendrickson did not immediately return messages seeking comment, but he has been issued a summons to appear in a Sanpete County courtroom later this month