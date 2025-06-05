Watch Now
At least 1 person dead after head-on crash in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck and an SUV collided head-on Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 89 in central Utah, causing at least one death.

The Utah Department of Transportation first announced the crash shortly before 2 p.m. It happened near milepost 293, between the towns of Indianola and Fairview.

Utah Highway Patrol confirmed to FOX 13 News that it was a head-on crash between an SUV and a semi and was fatal. No further information was immediately available.

UDOT said both directions are closed between mileposts 293 and 297. Drivers are advised to use US-6 as an alternate route. UHP said the closure is expected to last several hours.

