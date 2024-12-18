Investigation underway following inmate being found unresponsive in Millard County Jail

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — An investigation is now underway following a 39-year-old male inmate of Millard County Jail being found unresponsive. The inmate would pass away at Fillmore Community Hospital.

According to the Millard County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. the inmate was found unresponsive by corrections deputies. CPR was started immediately by deputies and first responders were called to the jail to transport the victim.

The sheriff's office says per standard protocol they have requested an outside agency to investigate the matter. The Iron-Garfield-Beaver-Kane Critical Incident Task Force will conduct the independent investigation.

While the family of the inmate has been notified the sheriff's department is not releasing the name of the deceased as relatives are still working to notify extended family members.

The Sheriff's Office shared that their condolences go out to the family for their loss.