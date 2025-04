JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A 28-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday in Juab County after he failed to navigate a curve while riding at a high rate of speed on State Route 36 and crashed.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the man was riding a Honda 1100 motorcycle just after 10:15 p.m. when he went off the road and hit a post. The unidentified rider died of his injuries at the scene of the accident.

No major traffic delays were caused by the incident.