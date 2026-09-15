MORONI, Utah — A sixth-grade teacher who was named Utah's Teacher of the Year just two weeks ago has died unexpectedly, school district leaders announced.

Talia Casares was a Spanish Dual Language Immersion teacher at Moroni Elementary, and had been selected as the 2027 Utah Teacher of the Year on Sept. 4.

The North Sanpete School District shared a social media post late Monday announcing Casares' unexpected death.

Recently named Utah Teacher of the Year dies unexpectedly

"Señora Casares was an amazing teacher; she had a special way of making students feel seen, valued, and capable," the district wrote. "Her love for her students, her passion for learning, and her joy in teaching were evident in everything she did.

"She believed in her students and encouraged them to believe in themselves."

The cause of Casares' death has not been announced.

Born in Mexico City, Casares earned a Master of Arts in Spanish Pedagogy at Brigham Young University. During her 9-year teaching career, the Utah State Board of Education said Casares had been "recognized for creating innovative learning experiences that connect language, literacy, STEM, and technology while helping students build confidence and discover their potential."

The school district will make grief counseling available on Tuesday for students at Moroni Elementary, along with North Sanpete Middle School and North Sanpete High School.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Señora Casares's family, her students, her colleagues, and everyone whose life she touched," the district added. "She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered."