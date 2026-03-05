Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search for vehicle underway after suspicious death in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — Wayne County officials are asking the public to take extra precautions after a suspicious death, and Sevier County officials are asking the public for help finding a vehicle suspected to be involved.

Anyone with information regarding a 2022 White Subaru Outback with license plate U560YF within the last 24 hours is asked to call dispatch at 435-896-6471, as officials believe it is suspected to be involved in a suspicious death in Wayne County.

Wayne County officials confirm that other law enforcement agencies are taking action in the area to "keep all residents safe" and are asking the public to keep lights on, doors locked, and to remain home or with others if possible.

Anyone in Wayne County who has anything to report that causes alarm is asked to call their dispatch line at 1-800-356-8757.

