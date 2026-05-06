Sidewalk project in Sanpete County aims to boost safety but also raises property concerns

MAYFIELD, Utah — A new sidewalk project in Sanpete County is drawing praise from city leaders, but also concern from at least one resident who says the project could impact access to his property and create flooding issues.

The project, funded through a roughly quarter-million-dollar investment of federal funds, would add a five-foot sidewalk linking the newer Mayfield Estates development to the more historic part of town, farther south along the highway corridor.

Mayfield Mayor Travis Good said the project has been in development for about two years and went through both city council approval and a public comment period.

“This sidewalk project is amazing,” Good told FOX 13 News. “This is going to bring our town together.”

The mayor said the new sidewalk is designed to improve safety for residents, especially children and pedestrians who currently have to travel along the road.

“We’ve got lots of walkers, lots of kids riding bikes, and currently they’ve been out on the highway,” he said.

But resident Keith Larsen says he believes the project creates problems for his property.

Larsen contacted FOX 13 for help, detailing his concerns about the sidewalk limiting access to his property and development possibilities.

“I want legitimate access, a driveway to my property,” Larsen said.

He also worries about drainage and flooding, saying the current design could funnel water toward his lot and the nearby homes.

“When they leave it this way, they’ve got this house that’s vulnerable and these other two, as well,” Larsen said. “Right now I’m just a catch basin.”

Larsen said he previously voiced his concerns to a UDOT representative months ago when they notified residents of the plans, but he felt he never received a response. After FOX 13 interviewed him and an engineer from UDOT's Region 4 on Tuesday, UDOT representatives said they are set to meet with him again near the project site and try to better understand his issues.

“We’ll talk to him and see what our best scenario is to meet whatever concerns he has and do our best to solve it,” said UDOT engineer Michael Naser.

Mayor Good said he hopes a solution can be found for Larsen while still moving forward with what he sees as a major improvement for the town.

“We’re willing to accommodate and help out any way we can,” Good said. “But I just believe for the betterment of our town, this is a fantastic project and something that’s just gonna keep our kids safe and adults, as well.”

The project's completion is expected in the next couple of weeks.