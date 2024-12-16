Utah woman warns others about bizarre car sales scam

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman from Aurora sold her car last week, only to see it reposted for sale within an hour — at a higher price and with different details.

“It's mean, it’s vicious and I would hate to have somebody buy that car and then find out that they had to go in and put a new hybrid battery in it,” said Lori Dunne, the original car owner who lives in Sevier County.

Dunne said she received a message about an interested buyer.

"'Please let me be the first to see it. I really would like to buy it from you.' And then I gave them that opportunity and I had them come down and they checked it out and they decided to buy it,” said Dunne.

It was a Honda Civic that she was selling at a lower price because it needed a new hybrid battery.

“This is crazy, and I was like, 'Not happening,' so I went back on the site. I reopened my account just to let people know they’re doing this,“ said Dunne.

She believes the car may have had the mileage rolled back. She sold it with more than 270,000 miles on the odometer, but the new listing said 173,000.

“They turned around and relisted it again, under I would guess is a false name, and they listed it for $2,900,” said Dunne.

The Federal Trade Commission has suggestions as people are car shopping: look for misrepresentations about key information, like price and cost.

"This is happening that people are getting scammed, so I had the one message that I sent to people is if it seems too good to be true, it really is,” said Dunne.

She said it's up for sale again in Orem, and the police department there is investigating.

“Who is doing this? What’s going on? I’ve been trying to contact people to see if they can figure out. At least my car disappeared to. They said that it’s important but people do know it.,” said Dunne.

Dunne just wants others to be aware, so no one is taken advantage of while car shopping.

“I don’t want people to get stuck with things that I have to do major repairs after the fact that that thing that I felt that night and still feel I don’t want people to be scammed,” said Dunne.