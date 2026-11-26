FILLMORE, Utah — A woman was seriously injured while cutting down a Christmas tree in Millard County and falling down an incline Wednesday.

The 45-year-old woman was cutting down a Christmas tree about 5 miles up Fillmore Canyon when she fell approximately 30 feet.

Millard County Sheriff's Office Woman lifted off mountain after falling while cutting down Christmas tree in Millard County on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

After a response by Fillmore Ambulance, East Millard Sheriff’s Posse Search & Rescue and Millard County Sheriff's Office deputies, the woman was lowered off the mountain via rope rescue and transported to the hospital.

Once the woman was safely off the mountain, deputies cut down the Christmas tree for her and delivered it to the hospital.