TOOELE, Utah — Families gathered at New Life Christian Fellowship Church on Saturday for free Christmas photo sessions in exchange for donations to the church's food pantry.

The event was organized by Mackenzie Wilstead, a Tooele-area volunteer who came up with the idea of combining holiday photos with an opportunity to give back.

“Photos are so expensive, especially when you go to the grocery store, get three bags, and it’s $100,” Wilstead said. “If you could donate $20 worth of food and get professionally edited photos, I would be there in a heartbeat.”

WATCH | Christmas photos help fill food pantry shelves for Tooele families

Christmas photos help fill food pantry shelves for Tooele families

This is the second year Wilstead has organized the event. After putting the idea on social media and looking for a photographer willing to participate, Destiny Hancock, owner of Wild Sage and Smoke Photography, stepped in.

“As a mom, we’re raising the next generation, and I tell my kids all the time, I don’t care what you do in life as long as you’re kind,” Hancock said. “The world is already tough, so we don’t want to make it any tougher for anybody else.”

As families posed for their holiday photos, their donations began filling the food pantry shelves.

Pastor Richie Dalton said those donations can make a significant difference during the winter months, when many families are struggling financially.

“Last year during the government shutdown and winter months, it was really rough for a lot of families, and so it really helped us,” Dalton said.

Dalton said the church's food pantry now serves an average of about 500 people on Fridays, with that number sometimes approaching 600.

“It is just hard,” Dalton said. “Financially, things are difficult.”

For Lucas and Shasta Avant, getting their annual Christmas card photo was a bonus. More importantly, they said the event gave them another opportunity to teach their children about helping others.

“It’s always been a focus of our parenting, teaching that it’s not all about you. It’s about others,” Shasta said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t have stuff and can’t afford anything, hardships, and [to be] able to get that out to the community so that they can have what others can, and show that to our kids as well, to keep giving," Lucas added.

For the families taking part, one Christmas photo could become a lasting memory. For the families relying on the food pantry, those pictures are also helping provide something much more immediate: food on the table.

For more resources about the food pantry, click here.