SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — For Matthew Falcher, the building that houses his family’s Jamaican food business holds memories of much more than the meals they serve.

He remembers his parents working there late into the night when it was a barbershop, years before they opened Taste of the Caribbean Utah.

“I used to sleep on the floor right here when I was young in a sleeping bag because my parents were here all night, working, painting the place,” Matthew said. “It really sucks to see it go.”

WATCH | Family races to save Millcreek Jamaican food business after building sale

Family races to save Millcreek Jamaican food business after building sale

Now, he and his brother Elijah are helping their parents search for a new home for the business. A real estate listing shows the building at 2943 E. 3300 South sold Nov. 7. The brothers say they were told the family has until Nov. 30 to leave.

Their parents opened the kitchen last year. Their mother does most of the cooking, while the brothers help serve customers. It is a family effort rooted in their parents’ Jamaican heritage.

“They’ve always wanted to just share their experiences from Jamaica and their culture with everyone in America,” Elijah said.

The brothers said they began asking questions about the building after seeing a closing notice on the door of the dry cleaner next door. They contacted the previous owner, who put them in touch with the new owner, and learned their family would have to leave, too.

The dry cleaner is closing after nearly 15 years, according to Tina Kang, who operates it with her sister. She said they do not plan to move to another location.

“Where are you going to go?” FOX 13 asked.

“No, nothing. We just give up everything,” Kang said.

The Falchers hope to keep their business going. They have a food truck made from a converted school bus, but Matthew said the kitchen is its home base.

“Everything we do on the food truck starts here,” he said.

Elijah said the family takes the truck to events, but those opportunities slow down in the winter. The kitchen has become an important part of the business — and a source of income for their mother.