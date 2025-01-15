Watch Now
Cox orders U.S. flags in Utah to return to full staff for Trump inauguration

Rick Bowmer/AP
A flag flies at half-staff at the Utah State Capitol Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Salt Lake City, to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died Friday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SALT LAKE CITY — In a similar move to other Republican leaders, Utah Governor Spencer Cox has ordered U.S. flags originally lowered to honor former President Jimmy Carter to return to full staff for the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Following Carter's death on Dec. 29, President Joe Biden ordered all U.S. flags at federal government buildings to be lowered for 30 days. Trump immediately shared his annoyance over the order and accused his political opponents of not loving the country due to flags not being full staff during his Jan. 20 inauguration.

Since Trump's statement, several Republican governors have ordered flags to return to full staff, as did Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, for the U.S. Capitol.

Cox said flags in Utah should be returned to full staff on Monday and then lowered once again through sunset on Jan. 28.

