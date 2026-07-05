Costa Vida restaurant in Layton severely damaged by fire possibly caused by fireworks

LAYTON, Utah — A fire broke out on the roof of a Costa Vida restaurant in Layton late Saturday night, causing major damage — and officials say it may have been caused by fireworks.

Shortly before midnight, witnesses called 911 to report a structure fire at the restaurant located at 630 W. 1425 South. Callers said they could see flames on the roof of the building, according to the Layton Fire Department.

Layton firefighters, along with those from Hill Air Force Base, arrived and began battling the fire on the roof and from the interior. Officials said the roof's "unique" construction helped the fire to spread and complicated the firefighting effort.

"The original pitched roof had been enclosed by parapet walls and partially covered by a flat roof system, creating concealed spaces where fire was able to spread," the department said in a press release.

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The firefight continued for several hours, and at one point, part of the roof collapsed. Firefighters then withdrew from the interior of the building for their own safety.

On Sunday around 8:30 a.m., witnesses reported smoke coming from the building again. Fire crews returned and found a spot on the roof where the fire had rekindled, so they worked to ensure that the fire was fully extinguished by opening up more areas of the roof and putting out hot spots.

Layton fire and police officials have conducted interviews as they investigate the cause of the fire.

"While investigators are examining the possibility that fireworks may have contributed to the fire, the cause remains under investigation," Layton FD said.

Nobody was injured.

Officials added that the damage is estimated at over $1 million — "a near-total loss." The business will be closed for an unknown amount of time while the owners evaluate the damage and consider their options.