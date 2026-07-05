Driver arrested for hitting, pinning several kids between vehicles at 4th of July gathering in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Five minors were injured after being hit by a pickup truck and pinned against another vehicle in Ogden Saturday night.

Ogden Police said a large group of people gathered in an parking lot near 4100 S. Airport Road to watch fireworks being set off across the valley.

At one point, a driver in a gray GMC truck tried to leave but collided with a car in a parking stall. Police said several children were standing around the car, and five of them were pinned between the truck and the car.

Witnesses said the suspect then tried to back up and leave the scene, but bystanders jumped into action to stop them. Police said the witnesses had to break the truck's windows to get the driver to stop.

The five juvenile victims were taken to local hospitals with varying levels of injury. They ranged from scrapes to broken bones, according to Ogden Police. One of them, an 11-year-old girl, suffered a broken pelvis and had to be airlifted from McKay-Dee Hospital to Primary Children's Hospital.

Police said the suspect was taken to the hospital to be examined and was later arrested for felony driving under the influence and other offenses.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.