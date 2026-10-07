Ex-Rep. Trevor Lee wanted to name a street for Charlie Kirk. Now he shares a lawyer with Kirk’s accused killer

SALT LAKE CITY — Shortly after Charlie Kirk was gunned down in Utah, GOP state Rep. Trevor Lee said he wanted to rename Salt Lake City’s Harvey Milk Boulevard after the slain conservative activist.

A year later, the attorney defending the man accused of killing Kirk will also represent Lee as the former lawmaker faces four felony counts related to mortgage fraud. The Layton Republican resigned his legislative post promptly after the Utah attorney general’s office filed the charges late last month.

Kathryn Nester, a prominent Utah defense attorney, notified the state’s 3rd District Court in a Monday filing that she is taking on the former legislator’s case.

Trevor Lee charged with fraud, forgery; resigns from Utah House:

Rep. Trevor Lee charged with fraud, forgery; resigns from Utah House

Lee’s first scheduled court appearance is Oct. 28.

Before that hearing, Lee must make an appointment at the Salt Lake County jail to be booked, fingerprinted and photographed, then released until his court date.

Nester, meanwhile, is the public defender for Tyler Robinson, the 23-year-old St. George man who prosecutors allege aimed and fatally fired a rifle at Kirk, one of the most well-known media personalities on the political right, while he was speaking at Utah Valley University last September.

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