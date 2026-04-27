Kaysville teenager missing after not returning home from band concert

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The Kaysville Police Department is asking for help in locating a 17-year-old boy who was last seen driving home from a school band concert on Saturday.

Elliot Banz was driving a 2013 BMW when he went missing at approximately 7:30 p.m. His mother confirmed that Benz was heading home and that she had tracked him before the device was turned off, and her son never arrived at the house.

Police are unsure if Banz is a runaway or if he is in any danger.

Banz was last seen wearing a red shirt and tuxedo pants, and is 6'2", 210 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teen is asked to call the Kaysville Police Department at 801-497-7070.