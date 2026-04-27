Third suspect arrested in connection with deadly LDS church shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Salt Lake City church in January that left two people dead and injured 6 others.

John Vea Uasike Jr. was arrested in California, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department, and is now awaiting extradition to Utah. Uasike has been booked on two counts of homicide and two counts of felony discharge of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury.

The Jan. 7 shooting occurred at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 660 North Redwood Road.

Thirty-eight-year-old Sione Vatuvei and 46-year-old Vaea Tulikihihifo were killed during the incident.

In the weeks after the shooting, Ryan Daniel Toutai, 32, and Fineeva Pomona Maka, 26, were charged in connection with the shooting. Toutai faces charges of unlawful disposition of a firearm, and Maka was charged with possession of a firearm.

Both Toutai and Maka, who have been tied to a local gang, had previously been pictured with one of the firearms used in the shooting.

Salt Lake City investigators believe there may be more individuals involved in the shooting, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 801-799-3000.