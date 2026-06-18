Mom accused of abducting children and taking them to Croatia, booked into Utah jail

FARMINGTON, Utah — The West Jordan woman accused of abducting her four children and taking them to Croatia last year has been returned to the United States and booked into the Davis County Jail.

Elleshia Anne Seymour originally disappeared late last year after she dropped contact with friends and coworkers. When police arrived at her home on December 2 to perform a welfare check, they found the door unlocked and nobody inside.

Video later showed Seymour and her four kids — ages 3 to 11 years old — boarding a one-way flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam and then Croatia on Nov. 29.

Seymour's ex-boyfriend told police that she had recently talked about getting passports and leaving the country, saying she was worried about "end of times" and biblical events.

'How is this really happening?' Family works to bring missing children to Utah:

'How is this really happening?' Family fights to return missing children to Utah

Earlier this year, all four children were found at a children's home in the Balkans, and Seymour was arrested in Dubrovnik, Croatia on Jan. 16 and charged with four counts of custodial interference.

While the children returned to the U.S. weeks after their discovery, Seymour did not show up as having been brought back to the country until booking documents filed at the Davis County Jail on June 13.

Seymour will make her first Salt Lake City court appearance on the charges on Friday morning.