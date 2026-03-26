'Possible threat' forces Layton High School into secure protocols

LAYTON, Utah — Layton High School has been placed under secure protocols due to a possible threat, according to school officials.

In an email to parents, Principal Brock Jackman said an office aide received a phone call that the school "perceived as a possible threat."

The Layton Police Department is currently at the school, along with Davis School District officials.

Under secure protocols, students are brought inside the school building and perimeter doors are locked. While no one is allowed in or out of the building, classes and other activities are continuing as normal.

"Our school and our district adhere to the 'See Something, Say Something' mantra," wrote Jackman. "Anytime anyone sees, hears or reads something that makes them feel uncomfortable, they are always encouraged to share that information."

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